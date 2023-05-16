Final details of plans for new homes in Melksham approved
Final details of controversial plans for 144 new homes on the outskirts of a town have been approved.
The new estate on agricultural land between Semington Road and the A350, in Melksham, Wiltshire was given outline planning permission two years ago.
The last hard-fought details of the plan have now been approved.
Neighbours and Melksham Without Parish Council had raised concerns about the original application.
The plans were given final approval at a Wiltshire Council planning meeting on 10 May
There were a lot of fears around people from the new estate being given access to Shails Lane, which is a private lane that residents did not want lots of people walking down, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
"The new site layout shows that there does appear to be a gap on the southern edge suggesting there will be access on to Shails Lane," said one resident.
"This is disappointing as we had hoped the developers would be looking at some form of barrier, either hedging or fencing or a mixture of both to discourage residents from accessing Shails Lane."
As part of the conditions for approval of the application the council said a gate no less than two metres (6ft) high must be included rather than there just being a gap.
Melksham Councillor Richard Wood spoke at the debate on 10 May and expressed his concerns that children on the estate will have to cross the A350 get to school.
Originally £200,000 was meant to be spent by the developers making a toucan crossing over the A350 as part of the Section 106 agreement but Wiltshire Council has already carried out the work.
Mr Wood wants the developers to use the £200,000 they pledged to make more safe walkways.
This was not included as a condition of approval but it was recommended as something the developers should do.
