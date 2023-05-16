Wiltshire knife amnesty launched to tackle violent crime
Police are giving people in Wiltshire the chance to hand in their blades as part of a campaign against knife crime.
An amnesty bin is at Christ Church, in Swindon, with the aim of reducing the number of knifes in the town.
It is part of Operation Sceptre, a two week national police campaign of action and education to tackle violent crime.
Jordan Turner, whose brother Lee was stabbed to death in 2021, also runs a knife amnesty scheme, and has urged people to hand in their weapons.
'It's not worth it'
Throughout the two week campaign, other amnesty bins will be available across the county, including Amesbury Baptist Church, St James Church in Trowbridge and Warminster Civic Centre.
Those who hand in their weapons do not face being criminalised.
Lee Turner was carrying a knife when he died from a single stab wound to the chest while on a playing field in the Pinehurst area of Swindon.
Ms Turner said: "He was obviously my big brother, he was loving, fun, caring but yeah, it was a life cut short through knife crime.
"It's not worth it, is it?".
His death prompted her to set up charity Change Lives, Say No to Knives in his memory, and Ms Turner now walks the street three times a week encouraging those who carry knives to hand them in.
She said she often meets children, some as young as nine who might be involved in county lines drugs operations, and offers them clothes and food vouchers in exchange for their blades.
She said: "We would ask you if you're carrying anything, if you wanted to hand it over to us - we may offer you a JD voucher or a food voucher in exchange for the knife.
"We can't force them to hand them over. We can't force them to do anything - all we can do is be there for them when they're ready."
Ms Turner said most of those carrying knives "don't understand the risk".
"The majority of the time they will get stabbed with their own knife. That's what we try to explain to them," she said.
Wiltshire's Chief Constable Catherine Roper said it was "incredibly important" to encourage children and young people to recognise where they may be vulnerable", "recognise why they're carrying a weapon" and to "encourage them to hand in their weapon to one of the surrender bins."
She said she hoped the scheme would allow them to "think about some of the choices that they are making", "help them to make better choices" and "steer them away from criminality".
Reverend Norma McKemey from Christ church in Old Town, Swindon, said getting children and young people to give up knives "is a community effort".
"We had an amnesty bin here last year, it was very successful and we will have the same here this year," she added.
