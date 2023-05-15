British Motocross Championships: Spectator killed by unmanned bike
A spectator has been killed and another taken to hospital after a serious accident at the British Motocross Championships.
The weekend event at Foxhill near Swindon was abandoned on Sunday after the accident at around 14:50 BST.
Wiltshire Police said a rider was dismounted following a jump and the unmanned bike left the track, killing a spectator - a man in his 50s.
A second spectator, a man in his 60s, also suffered a serious injury.
In a statement on their website, organisers of the event said: "RHL Activities are saddened to announce that this weekend's meeting at Foxhill in Wiltshire has been cancelled.
"At this moment in time we ask that everyone bears with us and any further updates will be made if required."
