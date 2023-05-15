British Motocross Championships: Spectator killed by unmanned bike
- Published
A spectator has been killed after a rider dismounted and their bike left the track at the British Motocross Championships.
The weekend event at Foxhill near Swindon was abandoned on Sunday after the incident at around 14:50 BST.
Wiltshire Police said the rider was dismounted following a jump and the unmanned bike hit a man in his 50s.
A second spectator, a man in his 60s, also suffered a serious injury and was taken to hospital.
In a statement on their website, organisers of the event said: "RHL Activities are saddened to announce that this weekend's meeting at Foxhill in Wiltshire has been cancelled.
"At this moment in time we ask that everyone bears with us and any further updates will be made if required."
