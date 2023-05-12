Melksham theft: About £2,000 worth of perfume stolen
A man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing £2,000 worth of perfume.
An intruder alarm was activated at a pharmacy in Melksham High Street at 04:45 BST on Friday morning.
Wiltshire Police said officers arrived within 10 minutes and discovered a window had been smashed and the perfume stolen.
When the owner of the premises arrived at the scene an hour later, CCTV was viewed and officers used their local knowledge to help identify a suspect.
A man in his forties was arrested on suspicion of burglary, and a large amount of perfume returned to the shop owner.
Sgt Charly Chilton said: "This was excellent policing work by all officers involved who were able to swiftly identify a suspect and return the stolen goods to the owner.
"We'd urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact us immediately."
