Alvediston fire: Eight crews tackle blaze at commercial property
- Published
Firefighters are tackling a fire at a commercial property in Wiltshire.
Crews were called to Alvediston, near Salisbury, at about 17:15 BST on Wednesday, following reports of a thatch fire.
Eight crews remain at the scene and 12 crews worked through the night.
A Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service spokesman said: "We have stripped the thatch, put fire breaks in place and are using breathing apparatus, hose reels and main jets."
No injuries were reported.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.