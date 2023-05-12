Hundreds unable to vote due to new ID rules
Across the West of England, hundreds of voters were turned away from polling stations last week as they were unable to show the correct ID.
New rules required voters to prove their identity with official photo ID such as a passport or driver's licence.
The vast majority were able to vote without issue, but hundreds across the region were turned away.
Of the 37,000 people using Swindon's polling stations, 112 were turned away and did not return with their photo ID.
"Of course I'm disappointed by that", said Swindon's returning officer, Susie Kemp, who added it was "a very very small proportion of those who were able to successfully vote last Thursday".
Swindon Borough Council, like many across the West, had been running a publicity campaign for months to raise awareness of the rule change.
Traditionally voters have only needed to give their name and address, but 4 May was the first set of elections requiring official photo ID in the polling station.
On the day, 419 voters were turned away from polling stations, 112 of them did not return with the correct documents.
Passports, drivers' licences, proof of age documents, disabled parking badges and certain bus passes were on the list of valid identification to be shown.
It is unclear from the current data whether the main problem was a lack of awareness, a lack of understanding of the correct documents, or people simply not having access to valid forms of ID.
"What I will make sure going forward is doing everything we can to make sure people know before they come that they need the correct voter ID", Ms Kemp said.
She also praised the political parties for doing much to raise awareness of the rule change in their own campaign material.
According to the council. 99.7% of Swindon's voters last Thursday had no issue.
Concerns were raised before the election that the rule change could impact the numbers who would bother voting, but in Swindon turnout was two percent higher than the year before, at just over 35%.