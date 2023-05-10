Wiltshire: Man pulled driver over while pretending to be police officer
- Published
A man has admitted impersonating a police officer after he pulled a driver over and challenged her about her driving.
Chris Green, 31, of Nursery Close in Peterborough, was arrested after the incident in Corsham, Wiltshire, on Saturday.
He pleaded guilty to impersonating a police officer at Swindon Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
Green will be sentenced on 5 July at Peterborough Magistrates' Court.
The driver involved in the incident contacted police after becoming concerned about Green's behaviour.
'Very unsettling'
When police officers arrested Green, an LED lightbar was seized from the vehicle he was driving.
Det Insp Matt Smith of Wiltshire Police said: "This was understandably a very unsettling incident for the woman involved, and will no doubt cause concern within the local community.
"I am pleased that the victim called police immediately which enabled us to locate the vehicle quickly and arrest Green, and seize items from his vehicle as part of our investigation.
"We'd urge anyone who may feel unsure whether a person they are dealing with is a genuine police officer to call us on 101 to check their identity immediately. If a crime is in progress, call 999."
Green has been released on conditional bail ahead of his sentencing.
