Marlborough tables set for England's biggest Big Lunch
- Published
Related Topics
People across the West have come together to celebrate the King's Coronation with street parties.
Visitors at the Marlborough Big Lunch said they had been told it would be the biggest in England, with 2,000 guests expected.
Families - and their pets - gathered on Marlborough High Street.
In Malmesbury, people have enjoyed picnics outside the abbey, while in Warminster, Morris dancers performed for the crowds.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk