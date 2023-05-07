Marlborough tables set for England's biggest Big Lunch

Visitors at Marlborough street party
Visitors at the Marlborough street party have been told it will be the biggest in England
By Clara Bullock
BBC News

People across the West have come together to celebrate the King's Coronation with street parties.

Visitors at the Marlborough Big Lunch said they had been told it would be the biggest in England, with 2,000 guests expected.

Families - and their pets - gathered on Marlborough High Street.

In Malmesbury, people have enjoyed picnics outside the abbey, while in Warminster, Morris dancers performed for the crowds.

Ziggy the dog was among visitors at the Marlborough street party
Marlborough organisers expected 2,000 guests for their Big Lunch
Rosie Hill, aged 82, toasted in celebration of the Coronation
Families gathered for a Big Lunch on Marlborough high street
Bogodar Smotrytel,15, and his father, Volodymyr Smotrytel, 70, performed at the abbey as a "thank you" on behalf of fellow Ukrainians
People gathered outside the Malmesbury abbey for picnics
Morris dancers performed in Warminster to celebrate the Coronation

