Tidworth braves the rain to watch King's Coronation
- Published
Wiltshire's largest garrison town came together to watch the Coronation of King Charles III on a big screen.
Braving heavy rain, people gathered under umbrellas, tents and gazebos to share the day together.
The event was free to the public, paid for by Tidworth Town Council at a cost of over £15,000.
The Tigers Army Parachute Display Team were scheduled to open the event, but could not jump due to flooding on the Netheravon air strip.
Tidworth's first lady mayor, Carol Webb, was elected on Tuesday 2 May.
Mayor Webb said: "It's all gone through in a bit of a whirl. Here I am worrying about the Coronation and how wet we're going to be.
"I haven't really had time to sit down and think about becoming mayor."
She added: "We are so glad that the military and civilian communities came together to celebrate a big occasion like this.
"It's important we all come together and we enjoy the relationship between us."
Tidworth Town Council staged events throughout the day, including live music and a screening of Paddington.
One event that could not go ahead was a display by the Tigers Army Parachute Display Team.
The Tigers and the Red Devils are the only full-time parachute display teams in the Army. The Tigers are made up of nine soldiers serving from the Queen's Division.
Officer Commanding Captain Ollie Soord-Gurney, 36, said: "Today's such a fantastic day for our history.
"It's one of those things we're never going to get the opportunity to do again.
"So we really want to jump. This is what we do. It's such a shame."
As a serving officer in the British Army, Cpt Soord-Gurney said: "Today is just so historic, a fantastic day, such an honour to be part of it."
