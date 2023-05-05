Trial set for Devizes man charged with baby daughter's murder
- Published
A man accused of murdering his baby daughter will stand trial in October.
Samuel Warnock is accused of inflicting fatal head injuries on his three-month-old daughter Miyah in September 2021.
Miyah was taken from Cornfield Road, Devizes in Wiltshire to Bristol Children's Hospital on 20 September but died on 19 October from a brain bleed.
Mr Warnock, 28, of Sandpits Lane, Steeple Aston, Wiltshire was arrested on Wednesday and was charged with her murder the following day.
He has appeared at Winchester Crown Court where he was remanded into custody ahead of his trial on 16 October.
The defendant will next appear on 7 August for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
