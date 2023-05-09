Womad festival lineup revealed
Soul II Soul and Bombay Bicycle Club will play at Womad festival.
This year's World of Music, Arts and Dance Festival takes place from 27 to 30 July in Charlton Park in Wiltshire.
Organisers said as ever it would feature a diverse musical line-up with inspiring talent from around the world, as well as yoga sessions, dance lessons and a spa for visitors to enjoy.
Started by musician Peter Gabriel in 1982, organisers said attendees would be treated to a "feast of culture".
It began at the Bath and West Showground and has always showcased music from around the globe.
It has also taken place in various countries in the past.
Grammy Award winning music group Soul II Soul, The Cinematic Orchestra and Bombay Bicycle Club have been confirmed for this year's line-up.
Femi Kuti and The Positive Force, Mariza and Kate Rusby were previously announced to be performing.
Local talent will also be showcased through The Malmesbury Schools Project.
West African drum and dance group Jamo Jamo Arts is collaborating with local schoolchildren at the festival.
An art installation, a soundscape and a global market will also feature in the festival.
