Trowbridge recreates queen's coronation parade for King Charles
- Published
A town is recreating all the events it held for the Queen's coronation in 1953 for the King's Coronation.
Trowbridge held a parade of kings and queens earlier and children were invited to participate and make their own crowns.
Graham Hill, mayor of Trowbridge, said the parade was an opportunity for "more social cohesion".
"For children this age, because of Covid, there has been a disconnect from society," he said.
The parade started on Fore Street and finished in the park for a picnic lunch.
Children held flags alongside their own homemade crowns.
