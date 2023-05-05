Trowbridge recreates queen's coronation parade for King Charles

Children wearing crowns and waving flags at the parade
Trowbridge held a parade of kings and queens and children were invited to participate
By Clara Bullock & Alice Bouverie
A town is recreating all the events it held for the Queen's coronation in 1953 for the King's Coronation.

Trowbridge held a parade of kings and queens earlier and children were invited to participate and make their own crowns.

Graham Hill, mayor of Trowbridge, said the parade was an opportunity for "more social cohesion".

"For children this age, because of Covid, there has been a disconnect from society," he said.

A samba band led the parade

The parade started on Fore Street and finished in the park for a picnic lunch.

Graham Hill, mayor of Trowbridge, said the event was a chance for children to enjoy being part of the community post lockdown

Children held flags alongside their own homemade crowns.

The weather held out in the main for the parade and a picnic lunch in the park

