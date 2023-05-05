Local elections 2023: Labour take 'key target' Swindon
- Published
Labour have taken control of Swindon Borough Council for the first time in 20 years.
Conservative group leader David Renard also lost his seat, ousted by Labour candidate Stanka Adamcova by more than 650 votes.
Labour made gains across the town, and crossed the winning threshold just before 14:00 BST.
Leader Jim Robbins thanked the party's volunteers, saying it had been "amazing to feel such outstanding support".
Swindon, which has long been seen as a key reflector of the national election picture, was a key target for Labour.
With four wards yet to declare, the party has taken 29 seats to the Conservatives' 22.
'Cost of living key'
Some Conservatives told the BBC they were feeling "decimated" - not just losing the seats they knew would be close, but also several areas traditionally seen as Tory heartlands.
Reflecting on his party's defeat, Mr Renard said the cost-of-living crisis had been a key factor in this election.
"If we can do something about that, it's going to go a long way to improving our fortunes," he added.
Mr Robbins tweeted his thanks to Labour leader Kier Starmer for his support in the campaigning.
Oscar Bentley, Political Research Unit, BBC News
Labour gaining Swindon is significant. It was a key target for them, and where they launched their locals campaign.
While we thought Labour would make inroads, we were not sure that they would take control.
It is the third direct Conservative to Labour flip of the day.
Labour has not won the council there since 1999 and it has two Tory MPs - seats that Labour will be hoping to pick up next year.
It is a thirds council, so harder to take, and voted leave.
