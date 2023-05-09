Man from Devizes convicted of manslaughter over fatal punch
A man who threw a punch that led to a fatal brain injury has been found guilty of manslaughter.
Darren Fell assaulted 44-year-old Wayne Sheppard after a short verbal exchange in New Park Street, Devizes, Wiltshire on 2 July 2022.
Mr Sheppard, also from Devizes, fell, hitting his head on the ground. He died six days later in hospital.
His parents Sandy and Pete described him as a "happy-go-lucky man who had a kind nature and would help anyone out".
Fell, 40, of Hewitt Court, Devizes, was found guilty on Thursday following a trial at Winchester Crown Court and will face sentencing on 31 July.
On the day of the assault, paramedics were called to reports that a man, later identified as Mr Sheppard, had sustained a head injury.
Further tests in hospital showed Mr Sheppard's severe post-traumatic brain injury was likely to have been a result of an assault, so officers started an investigation.
Inquiries found Mr Sheppard had been punched by another man, quickly identified as Fell.
Fell was arrested and charged with GBH.
Det Ch Insp Phil Walker said: "During the trial, it was found that Mr Sheppard presented no danger to anyone and Fell was not acting in self-defence.
"He has shown no remorse for his actions.
"This incident was a huge shock to the local close-knit community of Devizes, of which Mr Sheppard was a popular member.
"He was a well-liked and well-known man and I know news of his death was extremely upsetting for all who knew him."
