Historic Wiltshire pub building being turned into houses
- Published
Work to turn a historic Grade II listed pub building into houses is underway.
Seven houses are being built on the site of the now-closed Mermaid Inn in Christian Malford, Wiltshire, on the B4069,
Swindon Borough Council said the site had not been commercially viable as a wine bar and café, although its change of use was "regrettable".
The new development, named Mermaid Court, is due to be completed in August.
Estate agents Alan Hawkins Ltd, who are selling the houses, said the well-known coaching house closed its doors for the last time in 2010, allowing for this "exciting new lease of life".
They said the original Mermaid Inn was built as a farmhouse by landowners the Meux family in the 1800s.
Between 2005 and 2010, Punch Taverns leased the premises to several people to see if they could make it work financially, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Services (LDRS).
None were successful, and the pub's business continued to decline and so conversion plans were put forward by Bybrook Developments Ltd.
The decision to approve the proposals was made in October 2022.