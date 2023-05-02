King Charles: Wiltshire company refurbish glove for coronation
- Published
A glove company has refurbished King George VI's coronation glove for King Charles to wear at his coronation.
The glove, worn on the right hand of the monarch during a coronation, had been in a private Royal collection in London but has since been "refurbished" by Dents of Warminster, Wiltshire.
The family-owned business was founded in 1777 and has made items for other royals.
Dents CEO Deborah Moore said she was delighted Charles will wear the glove.
"When we heard that King Charles is going to use his grandfather's glove, which really fits in with sustainability, we were delighted," said Ms Moore.
"We made his grandfather's glove, his great grandfather King George V, and also his great great grandfather, King Edward."
King George VI's gloves were made in Dents' Worcester factory in 1937 and the original one, which was used for the coronation, was kept in the Royal Collection.
A duplicate glove was given to the Worshipful Company of Glovers in London, which loaned the glove to Dents' museum.
"Dents has been in business since 1777, originally in Worcester, which was the heart of the glove industry," said Ms Moore.
Ms Moore added: "I think something like 30,000 people were originally involved in the gloving industry and those hundreds of glove factories were in Worcester."
Ms Moore said her and the team will be proud to see King Charles coronated in his grandfather's glove.
"We're multi-generation here. Our longest-serving member of staff at the moment is 57 years, but several people have been here for over fifty years."
