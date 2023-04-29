Dunkirk veteran celebrates 105th birthday in Warminster
- Published
A Dunkirk veteran, who is celebrating his 105th birthday, is "probably more alert than most people half his age", his friend has said.
John Hamilton, who was part of the British Army told to evacuate from Dunkirk in May 1940, is having a party with family and friends.
Adela Forestier-Walker said he still "reads voraciously" and had an "incredible memory".
Mr Hamilton's former school, Clifton College, will fly a flag in his honour.
Members of his regiment will be present.
Mr Hamilton, previously told the BBC he had "clear as bell" memories of the three days his battery defended retreating troops from aerial attacks by German Stuka bombers.
He recalled of his time in Dunkirk: "I had a sort of aggressive feeling about it. This is what I have been trained to do. To shoot.
"I am an anti-aircraft gunner, I've got to shoot down airplanes. And I'll do my best to do it."
Eventually the order was given to destroy their guns and join the evacuation.
Mr Hamilton now lives in a bungalow in the grounds of a nursing home near Warminster. Apart from a carer twice a day and friends who pop in, he is still "totally self sufficient" and walks a mile a day, Ms Forestier-Walker said.
"His balance is his only weakness," she added.
On Sunday, Mr Hamilton will perform poems and readings alongside friends in aid of the Disaster Emergency Appeal for victims of the Turkey and Syria earthquake.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk