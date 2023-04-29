Wiltshire troops get ready to fire gun salutes for the King
- Published
Royal Artillery soldiers, who until recently trained Ukrainian recruits to use weapons, have begun rehearsals for a gun salute during the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.
They will begin firing at the exact moment in the ceremony when the crown is placed on the monarch's head.
Maj Glyn Forster-Haig, commander of 34 Battery, Royal Artillery's 14 Regiment, based at Larkhill in Wiltshire said: "There is pressure and pride."
He praised his troops' adaptability.
Maj Forster-Haig said they would carry out the area's gun salute at a location that would be officially announced by Buckingham Palace on 4 May.
Speaking about the worldwide attention they would receive, Lance Bombardier Reed said: "It can be a bit weird sometimes, but it's alright you get used to it.
"Obviously it's a once in a lifetime opportunity.
"Being part of a ceremonial thing is not really what I'm used to, so it's a bit different and it's quite good to get amongst it."
The regiment was recently training Ukrainian men conscripted into the country's army to use the AS90 155mm self-propelled gun in the conflict with Russia.
Many of these men had no previous military experience.
The UK has committed to provide Ukraine with military training, equipment and clothing.
The ceremonial salutes for the coronation use lighter L118 guns and will take place at specially chosen sites around the UK.
Intense rehearsals are under way for more than 6,000 members of the United Kingdom's Armed Forces who will take part in processions, marshalling and gun salutes for the coronation on Saturday 6 May.
Some 16 soldiers from 34 Battery have volunteered to be involved in the gun salute in the West.
Gunner Robert Birch, 20, who is originally from Cheltenham, said: "I never thought I could do something like this.
"I'll probably have my family looking on TV and being like 'wow there he is'. I think it will be a proud moment for them."
Warrant Officer (Class 1) Gemma Begley is the regimental sergeant major of 14 Regiment Royal Artillery.
She will accompany the commanding officer to inspect the soldiers once the salute has been fired.
WO1 Begley said: "It's an amazing honour, I'm very proud, it's a generational change, it's a big moment."
