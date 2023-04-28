Swindon shooting: Man and woman arrested over Penhill incident
Police have made two further arrests after a teenager was shot in the head.
A 17-year-old boy was left with potentially life-changing injuries after the shooting in Penhill, Swindon, at about 00:30 BST on Monday.
On Friday, Wiltshire Police arrested a man and woman, both in their 40s, on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. They remain in police custody.
Detectives have been given more time to question a 40-year-old man, arrested on Wednesday.
The victim was airlifted to John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford, and remains in hospital.
Police are continuing to carry out inquiries and ask for anyone with CCTV footage to contact them.
