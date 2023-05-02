Wiltshire social housing tenants 'fear homelessness'
- Published
People living in social housing in Wiltshire have told the BBC they fear being made homeless, after their landlord increased charges.
Housing association Stonewater says the rise in collective energy bills reflect its own cost increases, and will work to help those struggling.
But one month into the changes, several residents are already in arrears.
Pressure is mounting on Stonewater, which says it does not make a profit from the charges, to do more to help.
Alan Parsons, 60, moved into Raglan Court in Salisbury five years ago but now says he "can't see a way around" funding the new charges, which have left him needing to find an extra £300 per month for electricity.
"I'm worried about getting in debt, not being able to get another place because of being debt, and being made homeless" he said.
Like council houses, social housing is intended for people with fewer means, providing lower rents and more security than the private-rental market.
But unlike council houses, the landlords are housing associations often with large property portfolios, in this case the charity Stonewater.
At the start of April, many of its residents faced a 12% rent rise and a four-fold increase in electricity, among other charges.
Christina Bugden, 62, said she's now relying on her adult children to help fund a £400 monthly increase in Stonewater's charges at Raglan Court.
"If they stop helping, I'll be homeless, I'll have to go out on the street because I can't afford to stay here", she said.
"I've got a longstanding history of depression, and it has not helped with that at all, it's worried me a lot" says another resident, former nurse Vicky Northcott, 70.
"My whole working life I've saved for my retirement", she said, "I've always been worried about being homeless and not having enough to live on, and this doesn't help".
Political pressure is mounting on Stonewater to rethink its charges.
Salisbury's Mayor, Tom Corbin, said "the sudden change they've tried to bring around is far too severe, I don't think any residents can possibly manage to cope with that.
Wiltshire Council's leader Richard Clewer previously said he is "absolutely furious" about the new charges.
Salisbury's MP John Glen said he has met several groups of residents about this issue, and intends meet the charity's bosses about the issue.
Budget meetings for residents
Stonewater says "we completely empathise with customer concerns over increasing costs" and emphasised it does not make profit from service and energy charges.
Its Director of Housing Operations, Dave Lockerman, said the housing association is "committed to ensuring that no-one should ever be at risk of losing their home because of energy debt."
This includes one-to-one budget meetings, and flexible payment options.
Homes like these where energy is supplied by the landlord do not qualify for the same level of government energy bill support as most households.
The government is reviewing this policy, but Stonewater says needs to be "brought forward as a priority".
Mr Lockerman added: "We'll continue to engage at all levels to explore what might be done."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk