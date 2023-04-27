Woman suffers life-changing injuries in Swindon car crash
A woman in her 80s has suffered life-changing injuries in a three vehicle collision.
The crash happened shortly after 16:30 BST on Monday at a roundabout on Drakes Way, in Swindon.
It involved a black Hyundai i10, a blue coloured van, and a white Ford Transit. The woman was taken to hospital where she is being treated.
Wiltshire Police is appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam footage to come forward.
