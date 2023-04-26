Family memorial to two children vandalised a fourth time
A memorial to a brother and sister who died in a car crash has been vandalised again.
The shrine to Millie, 12, and her brother Jackson, 17 was set up near the accident site on the A36 near Steeple Langford in Wiltshire in October 2016.
It included childhood teddies and flowers, but the family noticed it had been damaged again by vandals on Monday for the fourth time in a year.
"I am very angry, very upset," mother Salli Grant said.
"It feels personal," she told BBC Radio Wiltshire.
The accident happened on 10 October 2016, when Jackson was driving Millie home from Kingdown School.
"Millie was 12-years-old, just had a birthday and Jackson was 17, just finished his A levels," Mrs Grant said.
The secluded memorial has now been "completely demolished", Mrs Grant said.
"Everything has been ripped up, all the little ornaments have been ripped up and the cross has been taken away."
Mrs Grant asked anyone who saw anything between 08:30 and 17:30 BST on Monday to come forward.
