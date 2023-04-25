Consultation starts on Chippenham's regeneration plans
- Published
Plans to regenerate the town centre and a section of the river that runs through it are being put to the public.
Residents are invited to comment on plans by Chippenham Town Centre Partnership Board to create a new river park, refurbish historical buildings and improve the town's open spaces.
An Environment Agency spokesman noted the sluice gate and weir on the River Avon was "at the end of its life".
Three different possible changes to the gate and weir have been proposed.
The first is to replace it all with a more modern gate and weir.
The second is to remove it, although this might lead to much lower water levels in the summer, which might be a problem for anyone who enjoys using the river for water sports.
The third is to replace the weir with a number of smaller weirs.
The successful scheme would be overseen by Chippenham MP Michelle Donelan.
A new river park is also proposed, with spaces beside the water made more welcoming for wildlife.
The footbridge across the gate and weir would also be replaced and made wider under this plan.
'More environmentally friendly'
Chippenham resident and fisherman Michael Norris said: "Smaller weirs I'd say is the way.
"It's more environmentally friendly than when you've got it blocked off the way it is.
"I don't like the weir myself. I reckon it ruins this river. I like Chippenham because it's got a lot going for it, but it does need a bit of a spruce."
It is hoped construction on any changes would begin in 2025.
However, when questioned about which historical buildings might be improved and how exactly, major project leader for Wiltshire Council, David Milton, said he did not have any specific ideas yet.
Ms Donelan has suggested the money for the scheme could be found from a mix of government, council and private funding.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk