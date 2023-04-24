Swindon shooting: Boy, 17, shot and seriously injured
A teenage boy has been shot and seriously injured in Swindon, police said.
It happened in Odstock Road in Penhill at about 00.30 BST and the 17-year-old was flown by air ambulance to hospital.
Wiltshire Police Det Ch Insp Charlotte Tucker said: "We are actively investigating this incident with all the resources at our disposal."
There was not thought to be any threat to the wider public, she added.
"This attack has left a young man with serious injuries and he is currently undergoing hospital treatment.
"Our thoughts are with his family and friends," she said.
Wiltshire Police is appealing for anyone in the area to check CCTV, dashcam or doorbell camera footage overnight from 23 to 24 April.
