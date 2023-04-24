Swindon man pleads guilty to £200k romance fraud
A man who manipulated three woman into giving him a total of £204,322 has pleaded guilty to fraud charges.
Sajad Hussain, 45, of Winterbourne Road, Haydon End, Swindon, admitted five counts of fraud on 17 April.
The offences span from 2013 to 2020 after Hussain met the women on dating sites. Each of the women believed they were in an exclusive relationship with him, Swindon Crown Court heard.
He also obtained a number of pieces of highly sentimental family jewellery.
The first victim said since meeting Hussain, her life "hasn't been the same".
'Deliberately isolated me'
"I thought I'd found someone who I could trust and spend my life with, but instead I found someone who didn't care about me."
She said Hussain would make her feel guilty and she "trusted him and only handed money and jewellery over in the belief that I would be getting it back in the next few weeks".
"Those weeks never came but instead turned into months and years. I never saw my family's precious jewellery again," she added.
"I only ever wanted to be with someone," she said.
The second victim, who knows Hussain as 'Sanj', said he had caused her relationships with family and friends to "deteriorate significantly" after he "deliberately isolated me".
"I find it extremely difficult to trust people now and have lost all feelings of confidence and self-worth.
She said she regularly has panic attacks and struggles to function and concentrate.
'Heinous crime'
"I feel that I am making it by the skin of my teeth, and it feels utterly unsustainable," she added.
Investigating officer DC Rachael Fairbairn said it was a "heinous crime" where Hussain had "taken advantage of three women, most likely to fund his gambling habit".
"He created a false picture of himself as someone trustworthy and looking for a family and children in order to convince the victims to give him money."
DC Fairbairn said Hussain had also lied about his father's "severe skiing injury", despite the fact his father had already died.
She commended the victims' bravery in coming forward.
The Crown Prosecution Service will proceed with civil action against Hussain under the Proceeds of Crime Act.
Hussain is due to be sentenced on 8 June.
