Castle Eaton villagers oppose plans to expand anaerobic digester
- Published
Village residents have renewed opposition to plans to expand an anaerobic digester.
Biomethane Castle Eaton wants to install a fourth digester at Castle Eaton Farm, on the edge of Swindon.
When the original planning application was made more than two years ago, residents displayed banners and posters opposing the plan.
One villager said the plans "provide maximum impact with zero benefit to the local community".
Anaerobic digestion is a process by which micro-organisms break down biodegradable material in the absence of oxygen, producing biogas.
The company has submitted a transport plan in which it said it anticipated 10,000 separate trips to or from the farm, with the majority being by lorries transporting feedstock, gas or fertiliser.
Its application to Swindon Borough Council states: "This level of increase is unlikely to materially affect the use of Droveway by vehicles."
The company has also proposed a traffic management plan, which includes two passing bays along the road and widening the approach to the bend near the site entrance to facilitate and minimise the impact of passing HGVs.
However, villagers are not convinced that the company's plans will mitigate the effects of lorries.
Michael Lingwood wrote: "I urge you to consider the hundreds of other objections to this development from both residents and industry partners in the area.
"This development will not bring any benefit to the local economy, but instead, it will increase bad will and resentment within the community.
"We should not be exposed to this proposed increase in traffic and its associated pollutants," he added.
The planning application will be heard at a date yet to be fixed.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk