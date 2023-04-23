Memorial to Savernake munitions disaster to be unveiled
A memorial will be unveiled to those who stopped potentially one of the worst British disasters in peacetime.
Eight soldiers were killed when a train carrying 200 tonnes of ammunition exploded near Marlborough, Wiltshire, in 1946.
It was only through the bravery of those nearby that a further 1,000 tonnes of explosives did not detonate.
Railway workers, soldiers and firefighters shifted loaded wagons, sometimes by hand, to avoid disaster.
In total, 27 wagons were destroyed in a series of three explosion, which took place just 2.5 miles from the town, with a further 90 loaded wagons in nearby sidings.
It took three hours to bring the situation under control, and the blasts were heard 30 miles away.
Eighteen gallantry medals were awarded to those involved - thought by historians to be the most ever for a single event on British soil.
One man awarded the George Cross suffered broken ribs because of the brute force needed to shift the wagons.
Some of the ammunition was being transported to Savernake Forest, which served a munitions storage facility for British, American and German ordnance brought back from mainland Europe.
Other carriages were transporting explosives previously held at the site to the docks in south Wales to be dumped at sea.
The cause of the explosion was never determined but there was some speculation it could have been a German mine that had been tampered with.
'Ultimate sacrifice'
Private John Sharples, 27, was among the eight killed, having joined the British army in October 1939.
He was sent to France with the British Expeditionary Force and survived the evacuation of Dunkirk in May 1940.
He later served in the Royal Army Service Corps as a driver.
His nephew Derek Sharples, who himself served with the Royal Navy as a helicopter pilot, said his uncle had been one four brothers who had joined the army during World War Two.
"My father did not speak much about his elder brother John. I believe that John was named after his own uncle 'John' Sharples who was killed at Gallipoli on 10 August 1915, aged 24," he said.
"As you can imagine, after the death of the second John, no sons were named John by any of the surviving brothers."
Private Sharples was survived by his wife Elsie, who he had married in April 1942.
Derek Sharples, who later served as a commander with the Royal Navy Reserves, said his family had been researching the Savernake explosion since 2001.
In a message to those who worked to bring about the memorial Cdr Sharples said: "Thank you all for your amazing efforts to recognise those men who were honoured or killed in 1946 following this terrible event.
"We are all humbled by the service and dedication of those who served in World War II and your initiative to recognize these few men is a testament to their contribution."
Cdr Sharples added: "It shows that you and the community have not forgotten their heroism and their ultimate sacrifice."
'It has been forgotten'
On Sunday, a stone memorial will be unveiled in central Marlborough in a ceremony led by local historian Neil Stevens.
The memorial features a history of the explosion, the names of the eight people who died, as well as those recognised for bravery.
The local community raised £10,000 to pay for the monument.
Mr Stevens told BBC West some wagons were shifted by hand, while a steam engine manned by Great Western Railway staff moved others.
But some were stuck because the track they were sitting on was ripped up.
It is still not entirely clear how the situation was brought under control, Mr Stevens said, but it is known that the final explosion was so powerful it extinguished one of the main fires.
Asked why the incident is not better remembered in Marlborough, Mr Stevens said: "Partly because no one in the town died, the soldiers that died were known in the army but unknown in the town.
"People were still recovering from five-and-a-half years of war and it was just another big bang where people died."
He said locals probably did know how close to peril they came but at that point in history people had an attitude of "it didn't happen and life goes on".
