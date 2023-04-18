Election battle shows competing Swindon visions
- Published
The future of Swindon town centre is a key part of this year's local election campaign.
The ruling Conservatives say their long awaited redevelopment plans are finally coming to fruition, but their opponents say they're outdated and the town needs a fresh approach.
BBC Radio Wiltshire's Political Reporter Dan O'Brien has been looking at the issue ahead of the local elections.
"Sad", "depressing", "it's gone to pot". There are the sort of answers you get when you ask shoppers how Swindon's town centre makes them feel.
Like many town centres, Swindon's has struggled to adapt and compete with modern habits.
Decades ago it was known as one of the region's best towns for shopping, with a long list of brands spread over a large pedestrianised centre.
But the anchor stores of Debenhams and House of Fraser lie empty, along with many dozen smaller units, even in newly developed parts of town such as Regent Circus.
Empty office blocks are either lying derelict or being turned into flats.
"These things take time," says Conservative leader David Renard. "For about thirty years there was no investment in the town centre, and what the Conservative administration on the council has done is get government investment of £100m and that's driving additional private sector investment."
He points to examples like Fleming Way, the main road separating the town centre's shopping district from its office blocks, which is currently a building site. It's being turned into a new green "bus boulevard" to boost the areas appeal and access, with the help of £33m of government funding.
Meanwhile Swindon Borough Council is the landlord for the new headquarters for insurance giant Zurich, in a deal it hopes will help promote wider private sector investment in the area.
But the Tories are working from an outdated masterplan, according to their main rivals, the Labour party, which is promising new "engagement work".
Labour Leader Jim Robbins says the council needs to be "talking to people finding out what they want from the town centre and how we can set it up for the next twenty to thirty years".
For decades, Swindon's MPs have consistently reflected the party which ends up in government, which is why Swindon is such a closely watched town for politics. But these elections are for the Borough Council, which the Conservatives have run on a slim majority for 20 years.
Swindon only elects one third of its councillors at a time, which means only Labour and the Conservatives have the existing numbers to be able to take control.
But the Liberal Democrats and Green Party are also fielding candidates across town.
"What's happened is its become a donut with a hole in the middle," says Liberal Democrat former Mayor Stan Pajak. "We want people living there, new businesses and shops there."
The Green's Bradley Williams is pushing for more funding for the council's proposed "cultural quarter" ... "and more independent shops with cheaper rents so they can actually make their living".
This year, for the first time, you will need to bring photo ID in order to vote on polling day, 4 May.
There's a full list of candidates in each part of town on the Swindon Borough Council website.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk