Trowbridge stabbing: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Police officer in high-vis jacketGetty Images
The victim was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol with serious injuries

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing in Trowbridge.

Police were called to reports of a serious assault inside a property in Manor Road at about 05:55 BST on Sunday.

The victim, a man in his 40s, suffered "potentially life-threating injuries" and was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol, Wiltshire Police said.

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The suspect also sustained injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, a police spokesperson said.

