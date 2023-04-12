Wiltshire M4 slip road closed as car catches fire
A car fire forced the closure of a slip road on the M4 motorway in Wiltshire.
The M4 westbound, close to the exit slip road at junction 17, was shut as firefighters tackled the blaze.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service (DWFS) were called to the scene at about 14:30 BST.
National Highways South West said the vehicle was later recovered but the road remains closed until it has been resurfaced.
A DWFS spokesperson said there were no casualties.
"We were called at 14:25 GMT," they said.
"An extinguisher vehicle and hose reels were used at the scene and we remained on the scene for dampening down. The vehicle was completely destroyed."
