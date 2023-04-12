Westbury A3098 head-on collision victim dies
A man died when he was involved in a head-on crash on a rural road.
The victim, aged in his 60s, was declared dead at the scene on the A3098 between Chapmanslade and Westbury.
Wiltshire Police said a BMW and a Ford Mondeo were involved in the crash, at about 16:30 BST on Monday.
The Mondeo driver, from Frome, died while a passenger in the BMW, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital by air ambulance with potentially life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the BMW, also a man in his 20s, was also flown to hospital with serious injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
Two rear seat passengers suffered minor injuries.
Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the crash, outside Chalcot Park Farm, to contact them.
In a statement regarding the man who died, police said: "His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with his friends and family."
