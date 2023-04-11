Swindon pub arson suspect, 16, arrested
- Published
A teenager has been arrested in connection with a fire in a derelict Swindon pub.
The 16-year-old was detained on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after the blaze on 12 March.
More than 40 firefighters worked through the night to tackle the flames at the former Boardwalk.
The roof of the pub on Bridge Street collapsed during the blaze, but nobody was hurt.
The suspect has been released on conditional bail, Wiltshire Police said.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk