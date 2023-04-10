Plans to reopen and revamp Erlestoke pub rejected by council
- Published
Plans to reopen a pub which closed six years ago have been rejected.
The proposal was to reopen and revamp the George and Dragon in Erlestoke, but Wiltshire Council rejected it because a new pub garden has replaced some of its parking space.
The council said it would encourage parking on the main road which would be a danger to drivers.
The application was retrospective, meaning some changes to the pub have already been made.
Because the council have now rejected the application, some of these changes will have to be undone, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
The owners tried to justify the removal of parking in the application.
They argued the existing parking to the rear was a safety hazard to customers because its narrow access creates a risk of accidents, so it would be safer as a garden.
The spaces at the front of the pub could still be used although this space is public rather than part of the pub.
They added: "The Parish Council have suggested that customers can use the church car park some 500 yards from the pub of which they have 20+ spaces.
"The pub, in return to ensure our commitment to the community of Erlstoke, have declared to maintain the site, provide lights if necessary and also look to extend if required."
However, Erlestoke Parish Council, responded in the comments of the application and said they owned the carpark, not the church and they had not been informed of the plans.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk