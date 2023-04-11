Swindon Honda: Future of former car making site to be decided
Plans to redevelop the land around Swindon's former Honda factory are set to go before councillors later.
The car plant closed in 2021 after 36 years in the town.
The site - a former airfield - is now owned by developer Panattoni, which is seeking planning permission to build vast new business and distribution units.
Its scale is thought to make it the biggest planning application Swindon Borough Council has ever dealt with.
The application will be discussed at a planning meeting at the council's Civic Offices at 18:00 BST.
Panattoni completed its purchase of the 370-acre site from Honda in early 2022 and has since been working on its planning application.
If the development goes ahead as intended, it would become one of the largest commercial sites anywhere in southern England, adding around 670,000 sq m of employment space to the Swindon economy.
It is estimated to provide around 7,000 local jobs over the next decade. When Honda announced its closure in 2019, it employed around 2,500.
If it gains planning permission, Panattoni would be able to build up to 12 different units and is hoping to attract a mix of different types of businesses, with a range of skills.
Panattoni specialises in high-end distribution centres and was responsible for building Swindon's large Amazon fulfilment centre at nearby Symmetry Park in 2021, as well as many other similar developments across Europe.
If planning permission is granted, Panattoni will be able to begin demolishing Honda's factory and start the first phase of its building work.
