Arrest made in Devizes after 'firearm' taken into restaurant
A man has been arrested after allegedly entering a restaurant in possession of what was believed to be a firearm.
Nobody was injured and the man was asked to leave the restaurant in Market Place, in Devizes, Wiltshire, at about 17:30 BST on Wednesday.
Officers were called and they conducted searches of the town centre.
A man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and a firearm, believed to be a BB gun, was seized.
A male matching the description given was located in Sidmouth Street.
"This incident happened during a busy time in the town centre and will no doubt have been witnessed by a large number of people," a spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said.
"We understand the concern it will have caused and would like to reassure residents that officers acted swiftly and made an arrest within minutes of the initial report."
Officers are asking anyone with information to come forward.
