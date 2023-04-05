Wiltshire Air Ambulance pilot Rob Collingwood dies from cancer
- Published
An air ambulance charity has paid tribute to one of its pilots who has died after a "short battle with cancer".
Wiltshire Air Ambulance said it was "heartbroken" that Rob Collingwood had died on 4 April, aged 42.
He had worked for the charity since 2016 after serving 10 years in the British Army where he flew Lynx helicopters in the Air Corps.
He had also spent a year in the North Sea flying to and from oil rigs.
"Rob loved working for the charity and the staff loved him," Wiltshire Air Ambulance said in a statement.
"He was so passionate about our cause and understood the importance of being a team player.
"He had a real passion for environmental sustainability, a strong faith and was always positive.
"Most of all, Rob enjoyed keeping the team fed with his famous South African braais (barbeques).
"Our thoughts and prayers are with Rob's wife, children, family and friends at this time," the charity said.
