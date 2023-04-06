Chance to ask questions about Lyneham B4069 repair
- Published
People are being given the opportunity to ask questions about the progress of a major road repair.
The B4069 near Lyneham, in Wiltshire, has been shut since February 2022, when Storm Eunice caused a major landslip.
Councillor Caroline Thomas said the road had continued to move since then, causing safety concerns for workers.
"We appreciate how difficult the closure of the B4069 Lyneham Banks has been for the local community," she added.
Wiltshire Council will host a webinar on 24 April from 18:00 BST for "anyone with an interest in the project to find out more and have their questions answered".
Ms Thomas said rebuilding the road was "a major undertaking of significant scale" and had presented several engineering challenges.
The council has completed ground investigations to understand how and why the substructure failed and the road is due to be rebuilt in the summer.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk