Swindon Abbey Stadium: reconstruction work begins
- Published
Reconstruction work has started on a speedway stadium.
Plans to redevelop Abbey Stadium in Swindon also include new homes nearby.
Construction work includes the removal of existing stands on the southern side, with a new stand and customer facilities to be built on the northern side.
Councillor Daniel Adams said: "It's such an important facility to have here and it'll be much improved when it's finally finished."
In recent weeks a large wooden fence has been erected around the site, which is owned by Gaming International.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, as part of the planning permission, the venue must be completed before the houses can be constructed.
Mr Adams said he hoped the finished stadium could become the home of the Swindon Robins speedway team, but a stadium spokesman has said there are no plans for this.
Abbey Stadium was home to the Robins for 70 years, but it was announced in September 2022 the team would not be returning to the venue.
The spokesman said the company set up between Swindon speedway and Gaming International was still looking for a new venue.
The spokesman added: "This forms the core of our ambition to locate, acquire, and obtain planning permission to operate a new motorsports arena to accommodate speedway and car racing, with an expandable capacity of up to 5,000 spectators.
"Swindon Motorsports Limited has appointed Savills to lead the formal process of identifying and reviewing potential sites and progress is ongoing."
Alun Rossiter, the Swindon Speedway boss, spoke to BBC Radio Wiltshire ahead of the postponed Swindon Robins v Oxford Cheetahs select challenge on 19 April.
He said he hoped the challenge would "show people that there is a place for speedway in Swindon."
He also thanked Jamie Courtney, the Oxford speedway promoter, for his support in organising the night.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk