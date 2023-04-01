Rail disruption down to flooded tracks between Bristol and Swindon
Rail journeys to and from Bristol and Swindon are severely disrupted due to flooding.
One line between Bristol Parkway, Bristol Temple Meads and Swindon stations is currently blocked, with many services cancelled or severely delayed.
The worst of the flooding is at Chipping Sodbury tunnel, a spokesperson for Great Western Railway (GWR) said.
The line will remain closed until at least 08:00 BST on Sunday.
GWR said: "One out of two lines are closed between Bristol Parkway and Swindon, and also Bristol Temple Meads and Swindon, due to the railway being under water.
"Trains which are running on the open line are having to run at a reduced speed through the affected area."
Elsewhere, flooding at Dauntsey is affecting trains to and from London Paddington and south Wales, although one line has reopened and others were expected to reopen on Saturday.
Passengers can use their tickets on CrossCountry and Transport for Wales services via any reasonable routes, or on Stagecoach's number 55 bus between Swindon and Chippenham.
