Wiltshire Police to check rural staff have no hunt links
- Published
A police force has drawn up a framework to ensure none of its rural crime team are linked to hunting or anti-hunting groups.
Wiltshire Police came under scrutiny after the appointment of a PC linked to a banned hunt in February.
An internal review looked at the suitability of officers, staff and volunteers within the unit.
The force said while there had been staffing changes no one had breached any legislation or guidance.
Wiltshire Police said the new framework will set out "key principles" to ensure staff do not have personal links to past or present hunts or anti-hunt groups.
Staff will also be required to disclose any rural-based hobbies.
The force hopes the changes will provide more scrutiny around officer suitability.
'Reassurance'
In February PC Cheryl Knight was appointed to the rural crime team despite apparently being linked to a banned hunt.
Photographs of PC Knight showed her riding with the banned Avon Vale Hunt and the Beaufort Hunt.
Wiltshire Police said at the time there was "nothing illegal" about an officer being affiliated with a hunt.
Referring to the staffing changes since the internal review, the force said it could not comment on individual cases.
However it did accept "that some resourcing decisions we made as an organisation have distracted from the crucial work the team do".
The force said it hopes the changes will reassure its communities it will continue to police "without fear or favour".