Owen Dunn: Teenager appears in court charged with murder
- Published
A 15-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with the murder of an 18-year-old man in Swindon.
Owen Dunn died after being stabbed in Mazurek Way, Haydon End, on 4 December.
The 15-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been remanded in a secure youth detention centre.
His trial has been set for 5 June. Two other teenagers, aged 14 and 17, have previously been charged with murder in connection with the death.
A woman in her 30s arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has also been released on bail.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk