Man arrested in connection with Swindon shooting
A 23-year-old man has been arrested after a shooting in Swindon.
Police said a man in his 40s, who arrived at hospital at about 21:15 GMT on Thursday, had suffered "a potentially life-changing injury" to his arm.
He was shot near to Sackville Close.
The arrested man, from the Tadpole Garden Village area of the town, was detained on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in police custody.
Det Ch Insp Nick Mawson, from Wiltshire Police, said: "This was a highly concerning incident and we are actively pursuing a number of lines of inquiry.
"We continue to urgently appeal to anyone with information about this incident."
