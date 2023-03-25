Taxi passenger seriously hurt in Larkhill crash
A taxi passenger has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a head-on crash between the private hire vehicle and a car.
It happened on The Packway, Larkhill, at about 03:00 GMT on Saturday.
The taxi passenger, a man in his 30s, was taken to Southampton General Hospital.
Three other men, the two drivers and another passenger in the taxi, were taken to Salisbury District Hospital with minor injuries.
The crash happened near to the garrison church of St Alban the Martyr, with Wiltshire Police saying the road through Larkhill was likely to remain closed for several hours.
