Owen Dunn: Two more arrested over fatal Swindon stabbing
- Published
Two more people have been detained in connection with the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old in Swindon.
Owen Dunn, was attacked in Mazurek Way, Haydon End, on 4 December last year.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday morning, Wiltshire Police said, while a woman in her 30s was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
So far, two teenage boys, aged 14 and 17, have been charged with Owen's murder.
The boys, who cannot be named because of their age, are due to stand trial at Bristol Crown Court on 5 June.
