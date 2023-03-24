Swindon shooting victim's injury potentially life-changing
- Published
A man who was shot in the arm has suffered "a potentially life-changing injury", police have said.
The victim, aged in his 40s, arrived at hospital at about 21:15 GMT on Thursday after being shot in Swindon.
He was shot close to Sackville Close in the town, Wiltshire Police said.
The area has been cordoned off and residents are likely to see an increased police presence over the coming days, it added. There have been no arrests made.
"We are still in the early stages of our investigation and our enquiries are ongoing" the forced added.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.