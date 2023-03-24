Wiltshire emergency hub plans recommended to councils
Places for people to gather in the event of major emergencies in their area are being planned.
Wiltshire Council's Community Resilience team has recommended town councils set up emergency hubs around the county.
The scheme would see an existing building become a safe space where its staff would offer help and information.
A document proposing the idea says the "local community will be the most immediate source of support and help".
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the locations of the emergency hubs have not yet been revealed, but the scheme is under consideration by councils in south-west Wiltshire, Marlborough and Trowbridge.
'Link to emergency services'
It is hoped the hubs will enable people to seek help and support quickly, whilst emergency services staff work to resolve the most urgent concerns.
The proposal details how the hubs would be "fitted around whatever your community wants them to be, but primarily they are designed so that community members can help themselves, but also have a linkage into the emergency services in your local area."
"Many of the minor issues can actually be resolved by the community themselves, often with just a little organisation or information required," it continues.
"It is not designed, nor does it intend to remove any levels of responsibility that already exist that support our society."
Each hub will have an emergency pack with suggestions on roles that people can take on.
