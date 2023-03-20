A420: Major road closed to cut down dangerous trees
- Published
A section of a major road will be closed for more than nine hours per day until the end of the month, while trees infected with ash dieback are felled.
The A420 in Wiltshire will be closed between Giddeahall and Ford between 09:30 and 19:00 GMT each day.
Ash dieback disease weakens and eventually kills ash trees, causing branches and entire trees to fall.
Wiltshire Council apologised for the inconvenience, but said the work was essential.
To make up for the lost trees, the council will plant three native trees for each ash tree that is felled.
Some of these will likely be planted on the same site, and others will be planted around the county.
Caroline Thomas, Wiltshire Council's cabinet member for transport, said: "With over 100,000 ash trees growing beside Wiltshire's highways and a further 240,000 alongside public rights of way, the scale of the challenge is immense and work must be carried out as a priority, especially alongside busy high speed roads such as the A420.
"Unfortunately, ash dieback is killing and weakening all our ash trees, and while felling them isn't a decision we take lightly, it's something we have to do to keep this road safe for all users.
"I'd urge any Wiltshire landowners with ash trees on their land - particularly next to a public footpath or highway - to have them professionally surveyed and felled as appropriate to keep people safe."
A signed diversion is in place on the A420 and 'businesses open as usual' signs are in place - with the aim of minimising disruption.