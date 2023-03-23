Ukrainian boy joins Swindon ice hockey team after rink bombed
- Published
An "incredibly talented" boy is settling into his new team after the ice rink he trained in was bombed.
Myron, 10, used to practice in Kharkiv, Ukraine, but his mother Kateryna said it was time to leave the country when the rink was hit by a missile.
Kateryna managed to find sponsors to host them in Wiltshire, who said they "feel like part of the family" now.
Myron was "setting a new standard" for his new team the Swindon Wildcats, team manager Charlotte said.
Myron was part of the youth Olympic reserve team in Ukraine and trained twice a day, five times a week.
'So much destruction'
Speaking about the family's time in Ukraine after the war broke out, Kateryna said: "I was watching the news each day and watching out of my window as Russia bombed our city with cruise and ballistic missiles.
"There was so much destruction and loss of life.
"I was so scared for my family that when I heard about the UK Homes for Ukraine Scheme, I knew I had to try and find a host and escape to England."
Kateryna posted an appeal for a sponsor on social media and found Bindoo Rattan and her partner, who live in Swindon.
Ms Rattan said: "It's been nine months now, and they both feel like part of the family."
Myron joined the youth section of the Swindon Wildcats.
Its manager Charlotte said: "It's been fantastic to have Myron join our youth team.
"Not only is he an incredibly talented player but he is getting on really well with the others and setting the new standard.
"He works incredibly hard too and that drive is what we aspire to install in all of our young players".
The Swindon Wildcats' parents group have also helped Myron by raising funds to help with his kit and travel to games.
Kateryna added: "We are so grateful for the opportunities we have in Swindon.
"Now children in Ukraine have little opportunity to go to school, play sports or lead a normal life.
"I am pleased to say Myron has adapted well, is socialising really well with his friends, playing sports and making good progress in school."
